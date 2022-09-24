Oklahoma started the day by unveiling a statue of the fierce Selmon bothers. Following that, the current Sooners squared off with Kansas State to open conference play.

The Sooner defense opened the contest by notching a pair of tackles for loss. However, Kansas State came in with a go for broke attitude. They converted two third downs and a fourth down en route to an Adrian Martinez six yard touchdown run which put the Wildcats up 7-0.

Oklahoma’s offense couldn’t answer. They managed to pick up a first down, but the drive stalled after Dillon Gabriel’s pass on third down was tipped. K-State took the ball back on their own 25 after a Michael Turk boot.

The worst scoring offense in the Big 12 matriculated down the field quickly. Hitting a couple of pop passes including one to Deuce Vaughn. The drive concluded with Kansas State and Adrian Martinez finding paydirt. Martinez connected on a six yard strike to Malik Knowles. 14-0 Cats.

Oklahoma felt the punch by K-State and countered as Dillon Gabriel hit Theo Wease on a 56 yard touchdown pass. It was one of two passes Wease caught on the drive. OU cut the deficit in half trailing 14-7.

Oklahoma got a stop and a score to answer. Gabriel hit Marvin Mims on a 50 yard bomb to help square the game up at 14.

K-State navigated through the Oklahoma defense yet again to get inside the five on the Sooners, but the defense held forcing a fourth down. But as the Wildcats kept with their theme of being aggressive, Adrian Martinez hopped over the pile for a first down. On the next play, he used a QB read to dive in for a three yard touchdown. K-State took control 21-14.

The two would trade field goals to end the half. OU trailed at the break for the first time all season 24-17.