The Oklahoma Women’s Gymnastics team are 2022 national champions. The Sooners actually sat in last place after their first rotation on the floor.

The Sooners then went crazy winning the event with a 198.200 edging out Florida, Utah and Auburn.

The national title is the fifth for OU in the last eight years.

“Wow. I don’t know if you guys have seen anything like that before, I personally have not,” head coach K.J. Kindler said. “What fight and heart they had to fight back after floor. They didn’t count themselves out and they pushed every single event after that. Obviously with Florida on the floor, that was a tough rotation when Ragan [Smith] went, the place went crazy. Trinity [Thomas] had just finished her floor routine and I didn’t see it but I’m sure it was great. They were going crazy right before her series, but this happened when we were at the University of Florida, and she was unphased. I was really proud of her for that.”

“I can’t say enough about the youth of our team, we have a very young team, but we had incredible seniors and juniors that led us all the way. I can’t say enough about how great this team was today. They’re fighters until the end and it would’ve been easy to count themselves out.”

The third rotation proved to be a big reason why OU won. They posted an NCAA record 49.725. The final rotation for the Sooners was the beam. OU notched a 49.6250. OU finishes the season 31-2.