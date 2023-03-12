The Oklahoma Sooners are going dancing for a 21st time in 23 years. The Sooner women earned a five seed and will square off with the 12 seed Portland Pilots.

Their contest is scheduled for Saturday, March 18th in Los Angeles, California. Tip time has yet to be announced.

If the Sooners win, OU would face the winner of UCLA and Sacramento State on the following Monday.

Portland finished this season 23-8 and earned the bid after winning the West Coast Conference tournament title. It’s just the fourth time in program history Portland has made the tournament.