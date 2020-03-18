OU Won’t Play Spring Game On April 18, Rescheduling Undetermined

University of Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione announced on Wednesday, March 18, that the annual Red-White spring football game will not be played on April 18 due to concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to changing circumstances Castiglione also announced that it’s “impossible to determine” when or if the game will be rescheduled.

According to OU, ticket sales for the spring game have been suspended, and the ticket office plans to reach out to customers who have already purchased tickets.

Here’s Castiglione’s full quote from the release:

“We’ve been receiving a lot of questions about whether the spring game will be held on April 18, or even at all,” said Castiglione. “The fact of the matter is it would be virtually impossible to hold the game on the originally scheduled date since we’re not sure when or if we’ll be able to return to practice. So in talking with Coach (Lincoln) Riley, we feel at the very least it’s appropriate to announce that the game and associated activities will not occur on April 18. Given all of the unknowns we’re facing, it’s impossible to determine right now when or if the game will be rescheduled. We will continue to communicate updates as information becomes available.”