GERMANY (KFOR/Storyful) – Traffic-blocking demonstrations took place in dozens of German cities recently, including one where female climate activists were dragged off the street by their hair by another woman, who was angry that they were preventing vehicles from passing.

Video at the top of this story shows men dragging away male activists with the group Last Generation, while the woman is seen dragging two female activists by their hair, as they sat in the middle of a street, refusing to budge.

In a translated tweet, Last Generation wrote, “Are we the ones who should be targeted when we peacefully take to the streets to draw attention to the fact that civilization is sinking into climate catastrophe?”

The protest happened on July 14, and was one of 26 cities across Germany where climate protests unfolded. In some instances, activists glued themselves to streets, according to reports.