WHITEHALL, Ohio (Storyful/KFOR) – Whoa! Police in a suburb of Columbus, Ohio, arrested a 16-year-old after he jumped from the stolen vehicle that he was driving – while it was in motion. He is also seen wearing a neck brace from an injury he sustained in a recent crash of another stolen vehicle.

Though a fall like that could likely kill a person, police say the teen suffered only minor injuries.

Officers say he has a recent rash of stolen vehicle arrests.

Whitehall Police say it happened April 27th around 1:15 a.m. after officers had deployed stop sticks.