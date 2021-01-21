See something, say something: New texting service allows Oklahomans to report school threats

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Students, teachers and staff can now report threats in Oklahoma schools via text message.

The State Department of Education announced the new software Thursday morning.

The new texting service is a partnership between the Oklahoma State Department of Education and the Oklahoma School Security Institute.

New school threat texting feature announced by OSDE

“Students need to feel safe and comfortable for meaningful learning to occur,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said. “We must do everything in our power to ensure student safety, and we are grateful for this partnership that allows for us to expand the tip line.”

The text function works in conjunction with OSSI’s telephone tip line, (855) 337-8300. Tips can also still be submitted online at tipline.ok.gov.

Suspicious activity or concerns can now be reported 24 hours a day by texting “OKS Threat” to 226787. Senders can text a tip, photos, and video.

Officials ask that any incident that could compromise the safety or security of any Oklahoma school or school-sanctioned event be reported.

“Our office is committed to the safety and security of our students and school personnel across the state,” OSSI Program Manager Gary Shelton said. “We are always looking at new technology to enhance our threat reporting capabilities, and we hope this addition to our current tip line will be utilized to better warn our schools of any pending acts of violence.”

A $250,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice is funding the new texting feature.