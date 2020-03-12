‘Tiger Time’ helps local elementary students get ready for day of learning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Students at Hilldale Elementary School love going to the gym first thing in the morning.

After the traditional pledge of allegiance ceremony, they're ready for a special pep rally.

It's called Tiger Time.

The students rally together to play games, get moving and prepare for a day full of learning.

“Sneaking in the learning is the best part! So we had an exercise video today where they counted back from a hundred, so they’re moving, they’re learning, they’re practicing skills they’re learning in class and cooperating,” Principal Shanda Brody said.

They also take time to recognize students for doing outstanding things in school.

Principal Brody says she wants students to always know they matter, and Tiger Time is a great way to express that.

“They’ve gotta believe in themselves, they gotta know that they’re doing a great job. They might not be the best athlete, they might not be the best reader in their class, but they can exhibit good character and that’s what we want to instill in them here at Hilldale,” Brody told News 4.

But this pep rally is only one of many ways they encourage students.

“Every day in our morning announcements that we do on the intercom when we don’t have Tiger Time, we always remind them at the end 'you’re unique, you’re special, and you’re loved,'” Brody said.

And she knows a thing or two about being a Hilldale Tiger.

“This is actually where I went to elementary school, K through 6,” Brody recalled.

Just Kids Pediatrics, is proud to recognize this inspiring initiative at Hilldale Elementary.

"I think Tiger Time is terrific. It's just been so much fun to be a part of it this morning. This positive reinforcement for these kiddos is so important," Dr. Angela Yaffe with Just Kids Pediatrics said.

What's Right With Our Schools is sponsored by Just Kids Pediatrics.

