Young OKC students learn value of volunteering on MLK Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Students from one Oklahoma City school discovered that some of the best learning takes place outside of the classroom.

Recently, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, students from the Catholic School of St. Eugene shared a new learning experience – volunteering at the Oklahoma Regional Food Bank.

They formed assembly lines to fill packs of nutritious food for hungry kids, a part of the Food Bank’s Backpack Program.

“The food doesn’t require any adult supervision to fix; a lot of pop tops and tear-offs, but it does replace up to four meals over the weekend,” said Cathy Nestlen with the Food Bank.

It was a day of service and learning.

“We have a service learning program called SALT. It stands for serve, appreciate, love and teach. It is organized to where our students, from Pre-K all the way through eighth grade, each year have a different focus topic so they’re able to learn about how to serve, how to teach others and work throughout the whole community of needs," said Molly Goldsworthy, St. Eugene principal.

And the students realize how important it is to help others.

“It really makes your heart feel good to know that you’ve shown respect for God’s people,” said Noah Simmons, a student.

“My mom always said that you should help people in need, even if you can’t do as much. Give all your heart and give your best shot, and I feel like I’m using what my mom said in this," said Kendra, a student.

And parents are happy their kids are pitching in to fight hunger

“I hope my daughter learns to help people that are hungry. That’s the reason we came here, to help people,” said Maria Ramos.

Our sponsor of What’s Right With Our Schools, Just Kids Pediatrics, is proud to recognize the good works of St. Eugene students..

“On behalf of Just Kids Pediatrics, we’d like to present you with this check for $600 to help fund your service learning program,” said Lidsey Givens. “The fact that these teachers take the time to really educate these students about what’s out there in our community is very commendable.”

Giving back by sharing with and caring for the community – St. Eugene’s, a great example of what’s right with our schools.

Please share a positive education story with News 4. Go to kfor.com/ourschools and leave us a short note about something good happening at a school near you.

Share your positive story about a school near you. Go to kfor.com/ourschools and leave us a short note.

Sponsored by Just Kids Pediatrics