Oklahoma junior edge rusher Brynden Walker has retired from football citing back injuries. Walker had been fighting for a spot on the two deep through fall camp.

Walker made the announcement on twitter Saturday night.

Thank you, Football..

I give all my praises to the most high for giving me the

blessing to be in this situation. For the last two years,

I’ve poured my entire heart and soul into being the best

student in the classroom and the best player on the

field to the best of my abilities. I want to thank the

University of Oklahoma for giving me the opportunity to

live out my childhood dream of playing college football,

but more importantly, providing me with an amazing

education. For the last 16 years of my life, I’ve worked

hard to be in the in position i’m in today, but with a

heavy heart I’ve decided that’s it’s best for me and my

long-term health to walk away from the sport I love so

much. To whom it concerns, I’ve battled with issues in

my back that have caused me to miss a considerable

amount of time over the past 2 years. My time as an

Oklahoma Sooner has been filled with nothing but

amazing memories and I’ve been blessed to have

cultivated relationships that’ll last me a lifetime. This is

by far the hardest decision i’ve had to make in my life

thus far, but I’m retiring with no regrets.

Most importantly, I have to thank God because without

his blessing, none of this would’ve been possible. While

I was processing whether or not to keep playing

football, I turned to the book of Job for guidance.

Throughout the book of Job, I learned two lessons.

first, even in the midst of our suffering, it’s important to

never lose hope in the one true God that he’s still

present and still faithful. The second lesson I learned

was that despite the devil having dominion over this

earth, it’s God who is truly in control. I’ve given this

situation to God, and i’m now at peace. Secondly, I

want to thank my mom for all the sacrifices she’s made

and will continue to make for my sister and I. From

never missing a game, to putting her own personal

ambitions to the side, there are no words that can

articulate how appreciative and thankful I am to have a

mother like her in my life. Despite her pushing me

harder than anyone ever has, she made me a better

man because of it and I thank her from the bottom of

my heart.

Unfortunately, this is a reality for every athlete, and

mine just happened a little premature. Although it’s

cliché, when one door closes, another door opens. I

want to thank Coach Venables and Coach Chavo for

bringing me on staff to help bring another national

championship to Oklahoma as a Defensive Assistant.

In this next chapter of life, my aspirations of possibly

going to the NFL have come to an end, but l’Il still

continue to pursue my dream of becoming a doctor

one day. Last but not least, thank you Sooner Nation

for taking care of me these last couple years. I’Il miss

playing in front all 86,000 of you guys!

Boomer Sooner!