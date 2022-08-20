Oklahoma junior edge rusher Brynden Walker has retired from football citing back injuries. Walker had been fighting for a spot on the two deep through fall camp.
Walker made the announcement on twitter Saturday night.
Thank you, Football..
I give all my praises to the most high for giving me the
blessing to be in this situation. For the last two years,
I’ve poured my entire heart and soul into being the best
student in the classroom and the best player on the
field to the best of my abilities. I want to thank the
University of Oklahoma for giving me the opportunity to
live out my childhood dream of playing college football,
but more importantly, providing me with an amazing
education. For the last 16 years of my life, I’ve worked
hard to be in the in position i’m in today, but with a
heavy heart I’ve decided that’s it’s best for me and my
long-term health to walk away from the sport I love so
much. To whom it concerns, I’ve battled with issues in
my back that have caused me to miss a considerable
amount of time over the past 2 years. My time as an
Oklahoma Sooner has been filled with nothing but
amazing memories and I’ve been blessed to have
cultivated relationships that’ll last me a lifetime. This is
by far the hardest decision i’ve had to make in my life
thus far, but I’m retiring with no regrets.
Most importantly, I have to thank God because without
his blessing, none of this would’ve been possible. While
I was processing whether or not to keep playing
football, I turned to the book of Job for guidance.
Throughout the book of Job, I learned two lessons.
first, even in the midst of our suffering, it’s important to
never lose hope in the one true God that he’s still
present and still faithful. The second lesson I learned
was that despite the devil having dominion over this
earth, it’s God who is truly in control. I’ve given this
situation to God, and i’m now at peace. Secondly, I
want to thank my mom for all the sacrifices she’s made
and will continue to make for my sister and I. From
never missing a game, to putting her own personal
ambitions to the side, there are no words that can
articulate how appreciative and thankful I am to have a
mother like her in my life. Despite her pushing me
harder than anyone ever has, she made me a better
man because of it and I thank her from the bottom of
my heart.
Unfortunately, this is a reality for every athlete, and
mine just happened a little premature. Although it’s
cliché, when one door closes, another door opens. I
want to thank Coach Venables and Coach Chavo for
bringing me on staff to help bring another national
championship to Oklahoma as a Defensive Assistant.
In this next chapter of life, my aspirations of possibly
going to the NFL have come to an end, but l’Il still
continue to pursue my dream of becoming a doctor
one day. Last but not least, thank you Sooner Nation
for taking care of me these last couple years. I’Il miss
playing in front all 86,000 of you guys!
Boomer Sooner!
Walker’s time at OU isn’t over though. The former Bishop McGinness star will now join the OU coaching staff as a defensive assistant.