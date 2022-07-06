Dillon Gabriel is the Big 12’s Preseason Newcomer of the Year. Gabriel has passed for more than 8,000 yards in his career along with 70 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the conference announced it’s preseason first team. Spencer Sanders took home the All-Big 12 first team QB honor. He finished last season with the same honor. Former Edmond Santa Fe star Collin Oliver earned defensive first team honors along with his teammate and Carl Albert star Jason Taylor II.

Punter Michael Turk was the lone Oklahoma Sooner to garner first team honors. It’s the first time since 2004 OU didn’t have an offensive player selected for preseason honors.

Full award winners and first team selections can be seen below.