Over 1,450 new COVID-19 cases, 35 additional coronavirus-related deaths in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There are more than 1,450 new COVID-19 cases and 35 additional virus-related deaths in Oklahoma, state health officials reported on Saturday.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,458 new COVID-19 cases Saturday morning, a .4 percent increase, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic in March to 412,276.

The 35 additional COVID-related deaths bring the total number of deaths since March to 3,994.

The state reports that 447,323 Oklahomans have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 1173,423 individuals have completed both doses as of Feb. 5.

There are 21,862 active COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, 599 less than there were on Friday, a 2.7 percent percent decrease.

OSDH reports that 386,420 people have recovered from COVID-19 since March.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 3,024 (21 deaths) (2,770 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1,130 (5 deaths) (1,094 recovered)

Atoka: 1,716 (10 deaths) (1,629 recovered)

Beaver: 399 (6 deaths) (377 recovered)

Beckham: 2,649 (35 deaths) (2,475 recovered)

Blaine: 976 (7 deaths) (894 recovered)

Bryan: 5,686 (52 deaths) (5,226 recovered)

Caddo: 3,730 (52 deaths) (3,469 recovered)

Canadian: 15,289 (83 deaths) (14,568 recovered)

Carter: 5,509 (41 deaths) (5,056 recovered)

Cherokee: 5,288 (38 deaths) (4,899 recovered)

Choctaw: 1,520 (13 deaths) (1,402 recovered)

Cimarron: 123 (1 death) (117 recovered)

Cleveland: 27,846 (248 deaths) (25,863 recovered)

Coal: 674 (13 deaths) (616 recovered)

Comanche: 11,411 (123 deaths) (10,444 recovered)

Cotton: 625 (13 deaths) (564 recovered)

Craig: 1,870 (10 deaths) (1,784 recovered)

Creek: 6,294 (106 deaths) (5,837 recovered)

Custer: 3,920 (63 deaths) (3,706 recovered)

Delaware: 4,266 (59 deaths) (4,018 recovered)

Dewey: 521 (5 deaths) (493 recovered)

Ellis: 346 (1 death) (327 recovered)

Garfield: 7,344 (66 deaths) (6,940 recovered)

Garvin: 3,395 (42 deaths) (3,164 recovered)

Grady: 5,515 (66 deaths) (5,191 recovered)

Grant: 520 (7 deaths) (494 recovered)

Greer: 508 (16 deaths) (448 recovered)

Harmon: 281 (2 deaths) (249 recovered)

Harper: 402 (4 deaths) (383 recovered)

Haskell: 1,189 (9 deaths) (1,113 recovered)

Hughes: 1,130 (17 deaths) (1,024 recovered)

Jackson: 2,826 (43 deaths) (2,639 recovered)

Jefferson: 664 (8 deaths) (625 recovered)

Johnston: 1,292 (17 deaths) (1,172 recovered)

Kay: 5,001 (68 deaths) (4,692 recovered)

Kingfisher: 1,933 (21 deaths) (1,829 recovered)

Kiowa: 770 (13 deaths) (702 recovered)

Latimer: 779 (8 deaths) (732 recovered)

Le Flore: 5,155 (42 deaths) (4,880 recovered)

Lincoln: 2,968 (51 deaths) (2,778 recovered)

Logan: 3,829 (26 deaths) (3,572 recovered)

Love: 1,405 (8 deaths) (1,335 recovered)

Major: 931 (8 deaths) (883 recovered)

Marshall: 1,824 (12 deaths) (1,693 recovered)

Mayes: 3,912 (35 deaths) (3,611 recovered)

McClain: 4,935 (43 deaths) (4,592 recovered)

McCurtain: 3,690 (61 deaths) (3,355 recovered)

McIntosh: 1,865 (32 deaths) (1,736 recovered)

Murray: 1,880 (20 deaths) (1,730 recovered)

Muskogee: 8,943 (90 deaths) (8,204 recovered)

Noble: 1,309 (10 deaths) (1,219 recovered)

Nowata: 1,057 (15 deaths) (989 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,731 (19 deaths) (1,646 recovered)

Oklahoma: 78,642 (657 deaths) (74,177 recovered)

Okmulgee: 3,534 (42 deaths) (3,327 recovered)

Osage: 4,346 (41 deaths) (4,094 recovered)

Other: 10 (4 recovered)

Ottawa: 3,545 (40 deaths) (3,388 recovered)

Pawnee: 1,677 (28 deaths) (1,577 recovered)

Payne: 8,187 (44 deaths) (7,809 recovered)

Pittsburg: 4,316 (32 deaths) (4,071 recovered)

Pontotoc: 4,784 (44 deaths) (4,415 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 7,603 (65 deaths) (7,121 recovered)

Pushmataha: 956 (13 deaths) (881 recovered)

Roger Mills: 379 (7 deaths) (354 recovered)

Rogers: 9,702 (108 deaths) (9,084 recovered)

Seminole: 2,701 (31 deaths) (2,490 recovered)

Sequoyah: 3,752 (28 deaths) (3,515 recovered)

Stephens: 4,539 (58 deaths) (4,251 recovered)

Texas: 3,392 (22 deaths) (3,262 recovered)

Tillman: 730 (14 deaths) (677 recovered)

Tulsa: 68,417 (648 deaths) (64,477 recovered)

Wagoner: 7,472 (76 deaths) (6,952 recovered)

Washington: 4,530 (80 deaths) (4,194 recovered)

Washita: 1,042 (7 deaths) (977 recovered)

Woods: 1,173 (10 deaths) (1,128 recovered)

Woodward: 3,048 (15 deaths) (2,947 recovered)

