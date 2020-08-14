Over 30 arrested after early morning drug trafficking bust in Caddo County

ANADARKO, Okla. (KFOR) – Dozens of alleged members of a large scale drug trafficking pyramid are now locked up after a series of arrests early Friday morning.

But investigators say two of the people behind the operation were already locked up before the investigation even began.

“Over 18 months, we were able to identify basically the entire network and take them all out in one quick move this morning,” said Mark Woodward, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

An unexpected knock on the door Friday morning was the sound that preceded law enforcement serving arrest warrants and search warrants. Now over 30 arrests have been made.

“I don’t know that Anadarko has seen 100 police officers or law enforcement officers in town all at once ever before,” said Chief Eric Harlan, Anadarko Police Department.

Officers worked together to end a massive drug trafficking pyramid, bringing in mostly meth and cocaine, but also pills and marijuana.

The investigation first started back in January of 2019.

Investigators say two of their main targets were Clifton Wilson and David Duncan, both doing the job while already locked up in the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

“Though they’re in prison, they still had access to a contraband cell phone. So, they would seamlessly run their operation even though they were incarcerated,” Woodward said.

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents and law enforcement from Anadarko, the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office, and the District 6 Drug Task Force served seven search warrants on Friday morning, on top of over 30 arrest warrants.

“On the search warrants, they did find over a pound of methamphetamine. They found cocaine. They found marijuana. There was some money seized,” Harlan said.

Anadarko police said they’re thankful the bust went down safely, and the drugs will now be off their streets.

“A lot of agencies came together and everything went smooth,” Harlan said. “Sometimes there can be problems, but as far as I know everything went smooth.”

The people arrested have all been booked into the Caddo County Detention Center. They face charges of distribution, possession with intent and also trafficking.

LATEST HEADLINES