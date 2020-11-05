Over 90,000 OG&E customers still without power, expected to be back on Friday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s been over a week since the ice storm hit our state, causing hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans to be without power for days. But that is still the reality for many who are going on nine days straight now without power.

“Left behind is the perfect words to describe it,” said Miranda Noakes, whose home on the northeast side is still without power.

Residents without power are starting to lose hope nearly 10 days after an ice storm blasted through Oklahoma.

“We have not forgotten you. We are working as quickly as we can, as safely as we can to get everybody back up and running,” said David Kimmel, OG&E Senior Communications Specialist.

On Wednesday afternoon, over 90,000 OG&E customers were still without power.

But with restoration timelines continuing to be pushed back, some have nowhere else to turn.

“It’s ridiculous for us to have been out this long; losing food, had to find a place to stay,” said Misha Reese, whose family has been without power since last Monday. “We’ve been going back trying to see if our electrical is on — no, not on.”

Black Lives Matter has been helping provide shelter for nearly 40 residents in the metro. In this case they’re staying in a church on the northwest side of town. But they have to be out of that church by the end of the day.

“I had to use what last little bit of money I had for hotel rooms,” Noakes said.

“Pretty upset. It’s not going to last forever and powers going to turn back on hopefully eventually,” another resident said.

OG&E says restoration is taking longer in some areas due to excessive tree damage in backyards. They say just because you don’t see an OG&E truck in your area, doesn’t mean they aren’t working on your power.

“The circuit that runs your home and your neighborhood could be miles away from where you live,” Kimmel said. “The transmission lines that feed that circuit – if those are damaged – that’s even further away.”

But these Northeast Oklahoma City residents, they’re just ready to have their power restored.

“In my mind, there just needs to be more of a sense of urgency,” Noakes said.

OG&E says they’re hoping all power will be restored on Friday.

Black Lives Matter Oklahoma City tells us they are still trying to find places for those people to stay.

