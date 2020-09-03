Over half of Eddie Warrior Correctional Center inmates test positive for COVID-19

TAFT, Okla. (KFOR) — More than half of the inmates at Eddie Warrior Correctional Center have tested positive for coronavirus.

“My friends that are there when they call, they sound so depressed and down,” Jessica Good told News 4.

She’s talking about Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft where she was incarcerated back in May at the beginning of the pandemic.

“There are still positive cases and negative cases, kind of that cross contamination. So they’re moving the negative cases to a dorm by themselves but they’ve already been exposed,” Good said.

On Wednesday, 583 inmates had tested positive for COVID-19 and on Thursday, that number jumped to 626, which is more than half of the population that was sitting at 802 on August 31st.

“Everybody is sick. They’re all intermingling. There’s not really any quarantining because everybody has it,” Kendra Stephens, who has several friends incarcerated at Eddie Warrior, said. “None of them were given the death penalty for their crimes and they shouldn’t have to be on death row basically.”

Kayla Hicks also contacted News 4 after hearing the same thing from her cousin who’s at Eddie Warrior.

“They have them all mixed in together. Some of them that has positive and some that has negative,” Hicks said. “It’s pretty alarming. It’s pretty scary.” ​

Officials with ODOC did not respond to News 4’s requests for comment on Thursday but told News 4 a few weeks ago that quarantine and isolation are central to the department’s COVID-19 response.

ODOC released this statement back on August 22nd, saying:

“The department has gone to great lengths to combat the pandemic, including screening all staff members before every shift; providing masks to all inmates, staff, and visitors; deploying inmate clean teams; limiting transfers and movement of inmates; and ensuring all inmates have access to proper sanitation and hygiene products.”

