Owner of dog shot at Norman dog park speaks out

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The owner of a dog that was shot at a dog park on Saturday is speaking out.

Narvell McWiliams was at the park with his 7-year-old Siberian Husky named Jax.

“I think that was one of those freak events that happened, like, ‘whoa, I can’t believe that happened a dog park,’” he said.

McWilliams says the suspect’s dog came up to Jax, and at first, Jax was annoyed, but later on they started playing.

Then the suspect did something unexpected.

“He comes rushing by with his gun drawn, I didn’t even know he had a gun, he comes rushing by with his gun drawn, he chases after my dog and his dog while they’re playing around ,” McWilliams said.

Jax thought the suspect wanted to play.

“He jumps up and that’s when he fired a shot at my dog and then my dog starts yampering,” McWilliams said.

People jumped in to help and called the police.

“He got shot on the left side of his neck, it went through his chest, punctured his right lung and came out the right side of his chest,” McWilliams said.

He only focused on helping his dog.

“I just picked him up and did what I had to do,” McWilliams said. “My whole focus wasn’t what happened, it was getting my dog to the vet was more important.”

As of Sunday afternoon, Jax is recovering at home.

“I’m not worried about it, I don’t want other people to be afraid to go to the dog park,” McWilliams said. “I hope justice is served when it comes to him, like that was uncalled for.”

Norman Police have filed a warrant request for the suspect, who has not been identified yet. He’s facing complaints of reckless discharge of firearm and animal cruelty.