Owner seeks apology after dog shot, killed by game wardens

ERICK, Okla. (KFOR) — A dog owner is wanting an apology from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation after a game warden shot and killed his dog over the weekend.

“It’s pretty hard to accept,” Curtis Hagen told News 4.

On Saturday, Hagen’s dog, Grim was shot and killed by game wardens in Beckham county while he was hunting.

“I’m having a hard time with it to be honest with you,” Hagen told News 4.

Hagen said he was on a family friend’s property at the time, with permission to be there.

“We take a little break and we walk out going back to the pick up. We don’t see or hear anything and all of a sudden, 30 yards in front of me, somebody just empties a gun, just gunfire,” he said. “I’m scared to death. I think somebody’s about to kill us.”

That’s when he said he discovered Grim lying on the ground, no longer breathing.

“Run out there and I see two game wardens about 30 yards away from the dogs. They to guns drawn on me and they tell me to get on the ground and I try to cover my dog and all the other dogs are gathered around and he’s threatening to kill my puppies and the other dogs,” Hagen said.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation told News 4 the landowner is the one who called them, not sure who was on his property.

The game wardens responded.

“As he approached the hunters, some dogs come out of the trees, 6 or 7 dogs in an aggressive manner. Tried to shoo them away as best he could and ended up having to shoot one of the dogs,” Lt. Col. Wade Farrar, Assistant Chief of Law Enforcement, said.

However, Hagen claims his dogs were not behaving in an aggressive manner and he still maintains that someone in the family had invited him to the property.

“It’s unclear right now whether or not he actually had permission to be there or not,” Farrar said.

“I want them reprimanded and I want the Oklahoma department of wildlife to take steps to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” Hagen said.

Hagen, wanting to be honest with News 4, said he was arrested that day for having a firearm after a felony drug conviction from back in 2001.

“When you hunt with these little terriers, all you take is a shovel. They go get bats and possums and stuff out of holes and they kill them. You don’t need to have a gun. It’s really the only thing I can hunt you know with my past and stuff,” he said.

Hagan said the gun was his wife’s and he was not aware it was in his backpack.