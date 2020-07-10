PAC-12 Moves to Conference Only Football Schedule

The PAC-12 Conference announced Friday that they will play a conference only football schedule in the fall. The conference added that it’s delaying mandatory workouts as well.

That means Oklahoma State’s season opener against Oregon State won’t happen. OSU traveled to Corvalis last season to open the year.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports continues to be our number one priority,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott. “Our decisions have and will be guided by science and data, and based upon the trends and indicators over the past days, it has become clear that we need to provide ourselves with maximum flexibility to schedule, and to delay any movement to the next phase of return-to-play activities.”

With @BeaverFootball having been slated to visit us this season, the @pac12 decision to play only conference games has an obvious impact on our home football schedule. We will explore our options and communicate with our season ticket holders in the coming days. #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/4ZMPd8ES5O — Oklahoma State Athletics (@OSUAthletics) July 11, 2020

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby told ESPN he hopes to have a schedule solution later in the month.