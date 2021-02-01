Pandemic issues dominate State of the State

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Pandemic response, good vaccination rates and keeping Oklahoma open for business were just some of Governor Kevin Stitt’s main talking points as he delivered his 3rd State of the State address today to kick off the Oklahoma Legislative Session.

After last year’s session closed with big rifts between the Governor and Legislative members of his own party, Governor Stitt preached cooperation with state legislators today, especially in light of the pandemic.

“2020 was a year unlike anything we’ve experienced in our lifetimes,” said Governor Kevin Stitt.

Stitt also thanked Oklahoma’s healthcare workers and his administration on Monday for working through all the hurdles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 3,600 Oklahomans.

“For the last 11 months, my promise has been to protect the health and lives of Oklahomans, to keep our businesses open safely and to get our kids safely back in school,” said Stitt.

Stitt repeatedly cited Oklahoma low unemployment rate compared to other states, thanks, he says, to safely reopening in June.

Stitt also praised Oklahoma’s roll out of the vaccine. He says Oklahoma is 7th in nation in per capita doses delivered.

“My vision is to get our summer back, and we can do it by continuing to lead the nation in vaccinations,” said Stitt.

Stitt took repeated jabs at Washington and the current Biden administration saying its important for Oklahoma’s 80% Republican legislature to make sure Oklahoma stays open for business.

“We will keep burdens low on our taxpayers. We’ll support our oil and gas industry and protect it from radical liberals in Washington….We’ll protect the rights of unborn children and stand up for the personal and religious freedoms of Oklahomans!”

However, not everyone agreed with Stitt’s optimism.

“At times during the past year, instead of focusing on our state’s pandemic response — and at times — ignoring our surging COVID case numbers and hospitalizations — Governor Stitt has seemed to be distracted by national politics,” said Rep. Emily Virgin of Norman.

The House Minority Leader fired back at Stitt, criticizing his decision to not institute a state wide mask mandate.

“From his own lack of personal responsibility to the lack of public health policies driven by data — Governor Stitt’s response to this pandemic has been an example of failed leadership,” said Virgin.

House democrats say they will roll out their own pandemic response legislation this session.

Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist also putting in her piece with a Facebook post, calling Stitt a “bully” and saying he, “targeted her district with inaccurate & uninformed statements.”

Stitt also called for privatized Medicaid expansion and for all students to have the option to go back to class in person.