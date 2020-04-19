Parade celebrates positive in middle of pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – We haven’t seen a lot of traffic in the last month, but this backup was for a great cause.

“This is a huge outpour. Overwhelming,” said Sean Olmstead.

The OKC resident was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma a year ago.

Once a week, ever since, he and his partner of ten years, Tim, have been going to Houston for cancer treatment.

Sean, Tim and their daughter Preston just got back from Texas, Wednesday, after a 5 week stay to undergo stem cell reconstruction.

“They take the blood out of your body run it thru shipped it to California and add T-cells to it,” said Olmstead.

“It’s one of the hardest things a human can undergo and he successfully did it with his family and friends behind him,” said April Pate.

Pate organized the event and is happy to report Sean is in remission. She is also happy to celebrate something positive in the middle of the pandemic.

“During a time like this we are hunkered down in our homes and not able to do our normal every day things, so to be able to come together as friends and family in this way to celebrate such an amazing things. It’s overwhelming, overwhelming,” said Pate.

For Sean who just got back from Houston, it was a huge surprise and a huge lift to his spirits as he continues to recover at home.

“I thought we were just having breakfast and did not know we were having a parade. Its just overwhelming to see this many people in the community come out and show their support. Its nothing I’ve ever seen before in my life and I’m very grateful,” said Olmstead.