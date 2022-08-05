DENVER, Colorado (Storyful/KFOR) – “This is a very exciting day for us and for Southwest Airlines,” Captain Holly Petitt announced to passengers onboard a flight from Denver to St. Louis. “We are the first mother-daughter duo ever on the flight deck of Southwest Airlines,” Pettit said as she hugged her daughter, First Officer Keely Petitt, while passengers cheered.

According to Southwest Airlines, Keely began her passion for flight at age 14 and later earned her pilot’s license. She also interned with Southwest Airlines in the fall of 2017.

Holly began her career as a flight attendant when she realized that she would rather be in the cockpit.

“It has been a dream come true,” Keely’s mother said. “First, I found this career and fell in love with it, and then that one of my kids fell into this and in love with this career too. It’s surreal,” said Holly.

Southwest Airlines first Mother/Daughter Pilot duo, Captain Holly Petitt (left) and First Officer Keely Petitt (right). Photo Credit: Southwest Airlines Co., Schelly Stone.

“Not only are Holly and Keely making Southwest history, but also they’re breaking barriers and empowering women of all ages to pursue their dreams in aviation, and pun intended, reach for the skies,” Southwest Airlines stated in the press release.