LAFAYETTE, Indiana (KFOR/Storyful) – A driver in Indiana came upon a raging house fire before emergency crews arrived. He heroically ran inside and ended up rescuing 5 children before punching out a window with his bare hand, and jumping from a second story, leaving him seriously injured and with extreme smoke inhalation.

By the time Lafayette Police and Fire arrived, four of the children were out safely, but Nicholas Bostic, 25, ran back inside looking for the last child.

The children ranged in age from 1 to 18. Bostic was still searching for a missing 6-year-old. He said smoke made the house pitch black, but he found the little girl by crawling and making his way to the sound of her cries. He said the heat of the fire felt like walking into an oven.

Because of the heavy flames, Bostic had to run upstairs with the child in his arms, and punch out a bedroom window, leaving a large gash on his arm.

Authorities say he then positioned himself to jump in a way that would not harm the child. Once on the ground, he picked himself up, ran to rescuers with the child and said, “That’s everyone!” before falling to the ground in exhaustion.

Medics placed a tourniquet around Bostic’s upper arm, then flew him via helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment. He is expected to fully recover.

Officials did not release the parents’ location during the fire, but one of the fire victims was 18. Commenters say the parents were on a date.

Because of his heroic actions, Bostic will be honored by the city of Lafayette in a ceremony on August 2nd.

If you would like to contribute to Bostic’s medical bills, a GoFundMe account has been set up.