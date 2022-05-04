The Path is set for the Sooners and Cowboys to win the national title in golf.

The Sooners earned the top overall seed for a second straight season.

OU will host the Norman regional May 16th through the 19th at Jimmie Austin Golf Club. The Sooners have won five regionals in school history. Others included in the regional are Texas, Auburn, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Louisville, Missouri, Utah and Kansas State.

OU Golf head coach Ryan Hybl said in the school release, “We’re obviously excited to host a regional at our home course. The field is a great field that will test us and we’re excited for that opportunity. You don’t get into postseason play without being a great team, so we’re excited.”

As for Oklahoma State, the Cowboys will be the top overall seed at the Columbus Regional. Golf Channel analysts called the Scarlett Course, “Stillwater East.”

That’s because Oklahoma State has won three of their 11 national titles at the course. Plus, they’ve had plenty of success there in regionals.

In case you were wondering what the Pokes think of regional play at the Scarlet Course.



1990 — 1st

1993 — 3rd

1999 — 4th

2008 — 2nd

2018 — 1st#okstate | #golfschool pic.twitter.com/wo6rfDxMmy — OSU Cowboy Golf (@OSUCowboyGolf) May 4, 2022

Others in Ohio with Oklahoma State include Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Clemson, East Tennessee State, Ohio State, Duke, Northwestern, Florida Gulf Coast, San Francisco, Kentucky, Wright State and Southern Illinois.