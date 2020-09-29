Patrick Mahomes announces he is going to be a father

KANSAS CITY, Mo.- After having a year full of milestones, Patrick Mahomes and his fiancé Brittney announce they are pregnant.

Mahomes posted a picture on his Instagram Tuesday afternoon of his arms around Birtnney while she holds an ultrasound picture.

Mahomes captioned the picture with a simple red heart. His fiancé Brittany also shared a picture of the announcement.

Just taking a small detour to the wedding😬❤️ @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/u3nRaeOusS — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) September 29, 2020

Just 24 hours earlier, Mahomes was gearing up to face the Baltimore Ravens and move the Chiefs up to 3-0.

Latest KFOR News Headlines:

For more local news, download the KFOR News app and for weather download the KFOR 4WarnMe Weather app

Follow KFOR on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter!