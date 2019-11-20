Skip to content
KFOR.com
Oklahoma City
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
A Place to Call Home
In Your Corner
Great State
National
Pay It 4ward
4 Seniors
Kids with Courage
Washington
A Heart 4 Kids
Flashpoint
International
Coronavirus
Remarkable Women
Cooking with Kyle
Your Local Election Headquarters
Top Stories
Space heaters too close to couch cause N.W. Oklahoma City house fire
Former Wellston student claims she told school officials about student, teacher relationship in 2017
Video
“I’m speechless, you’re so good” – Blanchard man receives much needed refund
Video
Burglary suspect shakes homeowner’s hand while running from metro police
Video
KFOR Weather
Forecast
KFOR Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Weather Warnings
Closings and Delays
Wild Weather Flashback
Sign up for Weatherschool
📺 Watch
📺 Watch KFOR News Live
📡 Live Events
📡 Live Camera
🛣️ KFOR Interactive Traffic map
Sports
College
OSU
OU
Thunder
High School Scores
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
Masters Report
Links
Podcasts
Links seen on TV
Community Calendar
Program Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Podcasts
MVP Award
What’s Right With Our Schools
Proud to Serve
Contests
Ask The Expert
Your Local Election HQ
Oklahoma Super Tuesday Election Results
More
Contact Us
About Us
Meet the KFOR Team
KFOR Station History
Work with us
Program Schedule
Antenna TV Schedule
KFOR App Center
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help and Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
MVP Award
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
KFOR Morning Show
Pay It 4ward
Pay it 4ward: Moore woman pays it forward with a bouquet of caring
Video
Man goes above and beyond to help Oklahoma homeless in need
Video
Pay it 4ward: Eleven year old uses Shop with a Cop trip to pay family’s bills
Video
Bikers honored for installing free flagpoles for veterans
Video
Signing Santa works year-round to make sure deaf and HoH children are heard
Video
More Pay It 4ward Headlines
Norman Crest store employee pays it forward with winning smile and kind personality
Video
Jones fifth-grader creates bake sale to sponsor Angel Tree kids
Video
Bridge Creek woman shines a bright light in the lives of children
Video
From poverty to prosperity, Yukon special needs teacher honored with Pay It 4Ward Award
Video
Pay it 4Ward: Sewing teaches not only a skill but life-lessons thanks to a special volunteer
OKC woman gives ‘Backpacks of Love’ to the homeless on Christmas
Pay it 4ward recipient overcomes tragedy, dedicates life to helping others
Pay it 4ward: Yukon man works at Santa’s Toy Shoppe to provide joy to children in need
‘From crack to Christ,’ man who preaches to homeless on karaoke machine honored
OKC volunteer pays it forward by helping neglected children
Don't Miss
Remarkable Women Finalist: Meet Stephanie Moore
Video
Remarkable Women Finalist: Meet Marie Wreath
Video
Remarkable Women Finalist: Meet Sarah Soell
Video
Remarkable Women finalist: Meet Sylvia Pollard Driggins
Video
4Warn Me Forecast
4Warn Me Weather // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Tomorrow
Live Radar
Severe Weather
Closings
Severe Weather
Traffic
ALL 4Warn Me Weather