OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Caregiver Annie Vanek needed new tires on her car and needed to be recognized for her awesome work as a nurse, according to coworkers Deanna Westerman and Pamela Hoffman, and now First Fidelity Bank.

“Deanna, on behalf of First Fidelity Bank you are the nominee for Annie and with all the things she does for her co-workers, her family, her patients and community at large, First Fidelity Bank would love to pay it forward” said Neal Clontz of First Fidelity Bank.

We headed out to surprise Annie, who had no idea of what is coming.

“Hi Annie! I’m Kent Ogle with Channel 4 and we have a little program called Pay it Forward where we honor people who do wonderful things in their community and all you co-workers have been in on the surprise today and you were nominated by Pam and Deanna and I’m going to let them tell you why” said Kent.

“Well Annie you do so much for your patients, your co-workers, you always show how much you care, you never ask for anything in return and we just wanted to pay it forward” said Deanna.

“We love you Annie we love working with you and we just see the heart you have for you patients and your co-workers, like Deanna yes, we want to pay it forward to you” said Pamela. “And so on behalf of Channel 4 and First Fidelity Bank we would like to pay you four hundred dollars, one two hundred three hundred four hundred.”

Annie loves her job and fellow caregivers.

“Because I love them, everyone here. I’ve been here 17 years and everybody here has touched my heart and they are like family” said Annie. “This means the world to me guys.”

Annie’s co-workers put their love into action by raising an additional $400.

“Annie this is just a little extra from all of us so you can go get your tires” said Pamela. “So we matched KFOR’s $400.”

“You don’t know how much I needed this right now” said Annie

“You bless us every day, we love you” said a co-worker.

Hugs, tears and smiles are just what the doctor ordered for this Pay it Forward.