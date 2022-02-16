MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – The La Diva Nails Bar in Mustang looks like any other small business, but some big things have been happening inside.

Mimi Nguyen not only takes care of her clients’ fingernails but is the manager as well.

One day, a woman came in to get a broken nail fixed and Mimi befriended her.

The very next day, that woman, Andi Shoffit, suddenly lost her husband Adam. In the following weeks, Mimi meant the world to Andi and her family.

So, she nominated Mimi for Pay it 4Ward.

“So on behalf of First Fidelity Bank, we are so grateful for people like Mimi and our community and for Andi of appreciation of Mimi,” says Debbie Birch, with First Fidelity Bank.

After arriving at the nail salon, we were immediately met by Mimi. “You’re Mimi? Well, we have a little program called Pay it 4Ward at Channel 4 where people are recognized for going above and beyond for their friends and family and that type of a thing and you are this week’s winner,” says Kent.

“For real?“ questions Mimi.

“Oh yes for real and you are in for a surprise because, somebody you know, the person that nominated you, she’s getting ready to come walking in here. You have meant a lot to her especially over the last few months,” says Kent.

When Andi and her daughters walked in, Mimi’s face lit up.

“Oh my God, I love you,” says Mimi in tears.

“Mimi knows that we lost someone very, very special to us,” says Andi. “She wanted to do something to bring a little joy to the girls. So every month she brings them in and loves on them and does their nails and pampers them and makes them happy, so we just love her.” “I’m from Vietnam,“ says Mimi. “I have just been here a year. I don’t have too much family here, so that’s how I feel about it. I miss family and I cannot do anything without my husband. That’s why I want to do something for all people, I want to make people happy.”

“I cannot do everything, my English not really well, but I mean I love America. I say to people of America it changed my life, everything is for my family, so I want to do something for people I love,” says Mimi. “Well now we are family,” says Andi.

“I just told them today it’s my country’s New Year and this is the best thing ever,” says Mimi.

That’s when Andi surprised her with the $400 from First Fidelity Bank.

“Did we surprise you?” Kent asks.

“Yes, it’s the best day ever for my life,” said Mimi.

La Diva is a busy salon and Mimi has many roles including friend. A friendship born out tragedy, nurtured with kindness from a heart always looking to Pay it 4ward.

Pay It 4Ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.