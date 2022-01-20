Edmond bus driver a bright light in students’ lives

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – “Put up their pictures they draw for me…I put up on the bus. It’s their bus, I try to make it fun for them.”

Christina Cody is talking about “her kids” as she calls them.

Christina is a school bus driver for Edmond Schools. EMHS students with special needs and challenges. Kids like Hattie Witherby.

Hattie can’t wait to see Christina every morning. Hattie’s dad Scott helps her get ready for school.

“You hit the bus. The Frozen soundtrack is playing in the bus,” Scott says. “It’s decorated for every holiday.”

Christina Cody

Hattie’s mother agrees that Christina makes it a special trip to school for Hattie every day.

“Hattie just loves her,” Jennifer. “Every night before she goes to bed she says, ‘school tomorrow?’ And I’ll say, ‘Yes.’ And she says does dad drop me off, and I’ll say, ‘No, it’s Christina,’ and she’ll say, ‘Woo-hoo!’ So, she really does love Christina, and it’s been such an amazing year with her being the bus driver.”

That’s why the Witherby’s nominated Christina for First Fidelity Bank’s Pay It 4ward Award. Diana Rawdon with First Fidelity handed the $400 cash award to the Witherbies so they could pay it forward to Christina.

“At First Fidelity we love to honor people like sweet Christina who has taken great care of your wonderful child.”

When we surprised Christina in the parking lot with the Pay It 4ward Award, she was almost speechless.

“You guys are gonna make me cry,” Christina said. “I do it for the kids.”

Hugs from Hattie followed. Hugs for a wonderful lady who knows the value of paying it forward.