Edmond woman does ‘God’s work,’ always there to help fellow church community members in times of need

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – “Burchie is the most giving lady that I know,” Claudia Straw said. “I think all of us feel that way at this church.”

Sometimes the most important work of all is done when no one is watching.

“We have one church member who doesn’t drive and lives way on the other part of town. For years Burchie has gone every Sunday morning to go pick her up and bring her to church and Sunday school and take her home,” Straw said.

It may not seem like much, but for some it could mean the world.

“Another lady that we have who has just recently in the last two or three years has become a shut in,” she said. “Burchie goes over two or three times per week to check on her.”

Remember last year’s ice storm? Power was out for days across the state, but that did not stop Burchie Smith. It gave her another reason to serve.

“Burchie went right over to check on her, and sure enough she had no electricity,” Straw said. “Burchie took her home to her home, and she stayed about three days, because it took awhile to get it back on.”

“Sometimes she’ll do household chores,” Straw said. “She is just so giving with her time.”

If there is a need, Burchie will quietly fulfill it.

“Last spring she planted her front flower bed for her, because she has a big picture window and can look out and see it,” Straw said.

There is always a bigger picture. Straw nominated Burchie for Pay It 4Ward.

“For today, we were trying to figure out how to get her to come up without letting her know,” Senior Pastor Scott Keneda said. “We just told her that we needed her help, and she said yes immediately. No questions.”

Without really knowing what kind of help the church needed, Burchie showed up with a to-do list of ways to help inspire others.

“Hi. Are you Burchie?”

“Yes.”

“My name is Joleen Chaney. I’m with News 4, and we have a program called Pay It 4Ward.to honor people in the community who go above and beyond for others, and your church family nominated you.”

“I don’t do that.”

“And they have something for you.”

“I just can’t believe this. I don’t understand this. I don’t do anything.”

“Burchie, on behalf of the church and First Fidelity Bank, we are glad to recognize you and the way that you serve so many and to share with you this gift on their behalf,” Keneda said.

“Thank you,” Burchie said. “This is God’s work. I know I try to do that and pray that I’m never a stumbling block in God’s path in any way.”

Burchie is dearly loved by her church family.

