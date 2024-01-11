MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) — Some say exercise is the fountain of youth, and a group of seniors in Moore is proving that – with members up to 100-years-young! Those members recently came together to honor their instructor who has been leading the class for years free of charge.

“One, two, three, four.” Lots of counting can be heard three days a week during an exercise class for seniors at the Brand Senior Center.

“Nine, ten,” says Susie Humphries, as she counts each rep aloud. Susie leads the class as a volunteer.

Back in 2015, Susie was asked to fill in as a so-called “temporary” volunteer instructor until a permanent replacement could be found. Eight years later, Susie is still counting.

Susie Humphries leads seniors during an exercise class at Brand Senior Center in Moore.

“Sixteen,” she says as fellow seniors follow her lead, using exercise bands for bicycle movements.

“Ride that bicycle, Walter,” Susie tells Walter Farmer, 95, who is a class regular.

“To keep in shape. And I like the leader,” Walter said.

Seniors use bands during exercise class at Brand Senior Center.

“It’s been so good for all of us older people,” said member Judy Morgan. “I’m 81 and my husband is 81, so we probably couldn’t get out of bed every morning if we didn’t come over here three times a week.”

“When I first started, it was really strenuous,” laughed Barbara Antisdel, 78. “We just have a good time and she calls all of us in class ‘family.'”

Barbara is so appreciative of Susie’s selfless service to seniors, she nominated Susie for a $400 Pay It 4Ward award from First Fidelity Bank’s Tammy Brakebill.

“Just giving back to the community, and showing her loving kindness and her spirit, and we are so thankful that you took the time to recognize her, so we would like to help you pay it forward,” Tammy said, handing over the money to Barbara to present to Susie. “Thank you so much, she’s going to be so excited,” Barbara said.

Barbara, Tammy, and our News 4 crew then surprised Susie just before class started.

“Susie, you’re always calling us a family,” Barbara said. “We are!” Susie replied.

“And you always show up whether it’s rain or snow, or a train even,” Barbara said, as she handed Susie the $400.

“Thank you so much for all that you do for all of us,” Barbara continued.

Susie hugs Barbara, who surprised Susie with a Pay It 4Ward award.

Susie then leaned in for a hug. “Thank you so much! I appreciate y’all! I love y’all and I love our family. We are, we are family,” Susie said.

Susie is 79-years-young and she’s not stopping anytime soon. The retired federal employee-turned fitness guru plans to keep on counting for now.

“One, two,” she counts during the next exercise. And members are counting too – by counting Susie in their blessings.

“Woo wee, are we having fun, or what?” Susie says to the class.

If you know someone deserving of a Pay It 4Ward award, you can nominate them here.

Pay It 4Ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.