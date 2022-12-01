OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – “I was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer last summer.” Josh Lenz a former police officer from Tecumseh and deejay at The Landing Zone Bar and Grill in Midwest City remembers when he heard the devastating news from the doctor. But fortunately for Josh, he works for the owner of The Landing Zone.

Shelly Thompson takes great pride in her establishment. But helping people is her passion. Shelly uses her resources to raise money for cancer research and treatment. Every year Shelly gets local bands to take part in an event called Rock Out Cancer as a fundraiser. After Josh’s diagnosis, Shelly jumped into action to help Josh and his family. Arranging a fund raiser to help Josh support his family while he battled cancer. And then….. “Totally blew my mind,” Josh told us. “This past summer I needed a vehicle to get to and from my treatments because one of our cars had broken down. She held another benefit and they were able to raise almost enough money to buy me a pickup truck but Shelly kicked in the rest ..I think it was 7-hundred dollars out of her pocket to get me that truck so I would have a way to and from my treatments.”

For that… and a host of other reasons for helping a host of other people in Midwest City…Josh nominated Shelly for Channel 4 and First Fidelity Bank’s Pay It Forward Award.

When we surprised her at The Landing Zone with the 400-dollar cash prize from First Fidelity’s Alyssa Sunday, Shelly, with tears in her eyes, knew exactly what she was going to do with it. “So, we just had one of our friends pass away this week. Her name was Heather Pryor. She adopted 7 children and has two of her own. So, if Josh is okay with it, I would like to give this to her family so they can have at least a little bit of something to help them with.”



And of course..Josh agreed. Shelly Thompson, always looking for ways to help people by paying it forward.

Pay it 4Ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank