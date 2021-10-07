Greeter at Oklahoma City Walmart brings joy to customers through her friendliness, generosity

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you want to start your day in a good mood some people say all you have to do is go to the Walmart on the Tinker Diagonal and walk through the door. There you will be greeted by Rhoda Brockman who everyone just calls Miss Rhoda.

“You need a shopping cart?” we saw her ask one customer who came in the door. “You can put your stuff right here and I’ll grab you one.”

Just one of the dozens of shoppers she greets with a smile and a friendly word. In fact, Kim Evans and her husband Rick drive a long way just to shop at this Walmart.

“We come from McCloud, and we have three or four other Supercenters we can go to but I come here for her,” Kim told us.

Rhoda Brockman, affectionately known as Miss Rhoda.

And it’s not just Rhoda’s friendliness keeping Kim and Rick coming back. It’s also her kindness. Kim saw that firsthand when she took her son up to Walmart to buy him a birthday gift, and Rhoda surprised them.

“My son on his birthday. We came up here to see her and get a birthday gift, and he said to her, ‘It’s my birthday!’ What does she do? She pulls out her wallet and gives him a $5 bill from her wallet and told him to buy a birthday gift. So, he did. He bought it. Came back and showed her. And he gave her a big old hug. And that’s indescribable as a parent.”

Kim nominated Miss Rhoda for First Fidelity Bank’s Pay It Forward Award. After we received the $400 cash prize from First Fidelity’s Pam Bollman we went in to surprise Miss Rhoda. Through a mixture of laughs and tears, Rhoda was shocked and overjoyed.

“Oh my gosh! What a surprise this is!” She says her job is to pay it forward everyday with smiles and a positive attitude.

“Because I choose to be happy,” Rhoda told us through tears of joy. “And go home happy as well.”

Rhoda Brockman, paying it forward with smiles, one customer at a time.

Nominate someone for Pay it 4Ward! Fill out this form with as much detail as possible. Pay it 4Ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.