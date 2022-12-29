EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – “When I met Patty I was so struck by her passion,” Belinda Cole said. “She works all day with special needs students trying to get high school students placed in jobs or further education, and that can be challenging.”

And rewarding. But that is not the only passion Patty Lane has.

“She also runs a hospice for old and dying dogs that no one wants,” Cole said. “So they are dogs that have been surrendered or thrown away. In the process of our conversation in making the application she did a home visit to make sure we were the right people for our little dachshund.”

They were, and Patty is the right person for Pay It Forward. Cole nominated her.

“I was just struck by the compassion that she has for both humans and animals,” she said.

“Thank you so much for volunteering Patty,” Zach Shirley of First Fidelity Bank said. “She seems like such a sweet lady with a great heart and such an ambassador to our community. On behalf of First Fidelity Bank, I’d like to present you with $400 so you can go and pay it forward to Patty.”

“Thank you. That was very sweet,” Lane said. “We have 18 dogs right now in rescue.”

Lane has been rescuing dogs since she was a kid.

“I was doing it already then we became a nonprofit,” she said.

It expanded into the Happy Dog Farm Foundation when she moved outside city limits to the country. Lane’s worked with Edmond Public Schools brought her to Edmond in the late 1980’s, and she has been here ever since.

“You see a student get a job and is able to stay on that job and keep a job,” Lane said. “I have a young man who got a job at Wal Mart and has had that job for many years. He does the carts. Every time I see him, he’ll come up to me and say ‘Hey, boss.’ Those success stories are what make is special, and that’s why I do it.”

For more information about Lane’s foundation visit The Dogs (happydogfarmfoundation.org).