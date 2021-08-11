‘I do everything that I do because I love the Lord,’ Unemployed Oklahoma man honored for mowing lawns, free of charge

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Imagine being unemployed, hoping to find a job, yet doing good deeds for others and refusing to accept a dime in exchange.

If you live near the middle school in Del City, a new neighbor might wake you up while mowing your yard.

“He just mows the lawn without asking, without telling, he just wakes me up in the morning, mowing the lawn, I’m like, ‘Golly, man!’ But the guy’s on a mission, so he’s just a heck of a nice guy,” neighbor David Hayes says. “He’s a Godsend, he’s a Godsend.”

Gratitude is growing amongst neighbors much faster than grass.

“The first time, I looked out and I thought, ‘Who’s mowing my lawn?’ I recognize the guy, but I don’t know him. And I went out and I said, ‘Man, I don’t have any cash on me,’ David says. “He said, ‘I don’t care, I’m just blessed to be able to do it.’ Wow! And then he went next door and was mowing her lawn, and this guy…he’s incredible, you know?”

“It was very, very touching,” says Loyd Berger.

Loyd is Del City’s Deputy Chief of Police, but he might tell you that his most important job title is “Father,” and that’s why he mows his daughter’s lawn when he finds time.

“My daughter contacted me a couple of weeks ago, and she’d received just a handwritten note on her door. And this handwritten note said who he was, his name was Jimmy, and where he lived at, and he was offering to mow her lawn at no charge. Jimmy’s mom told him that I was a policeman, and he thought it was special, and he wanted to do that for me also, because I try to keep it up in my spare time,” Loyd says.

“I see a lot of the negative in my line of work, and the bad in people, and so for me to see the good in this that he wants to do for people, it was something different for me, and it was very, very touching for me that he wanted to reach out to people like that. As police officers, we don’t see that a whole lot, it was very good,” Loyd said.

And that’s why Loyd nominated Jimmy for a $400 Pay It 4Ward award from First Fidelity Bank.

With KFOR News cameras in tow, Loyd surprised Jimmy at his front door.

“Jimmy, on behalf of First Fidelity Bank and KFOR, we’re going to pay it forward for ya. I have $400 for ya.” Loyd said. “It was greatly appreciated what you done, and not very many people would do something like that these days.”

Jimmy replied, “Jesus tells us to ‘love your neighbors as yourself.’ I didn’t have love before and I’ve got the love of Christ in me now, and that’s what I want the world to know, and I want the world to see.”

That’s why Jimmy wears a t-shirt and posts a sign in his front yard promoting his parents’ church.

Joe and Gloria Scott are the pastors at Crossroads Connection – a small but quickly growing Pentecostal church in Harrah.

“He’s an inspiration to myself. He shows what I want to be like. I’m very proud of him, very proud of him,” Gloria Scott said.

They, too, don’t take a paycheck, and instead rely on other full time jobs to pay the bills.

And on weekends, they clean, maintain and work at the church, where Jimmy also mows, free of charge, of course. Generosity runs in the family.

“I do everything that I do because I love the Lord.”

Meanwhile, Jimmy is waiting to hear back on a full-time job as a groundskeeper, working for the state.

