INTEGRIS Bass Baptist employee uses his superpowers every day – his smile & great heart

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Not all heroes wear capes. This one wears an apron.

“That’s my mask,” Darrell Redricks said.

But not the usual mask you would see on a super hero. Darrell Redricks has always been a super man, but he just started wearing his costume to work about four months ago.

Darrell Redricks flashing a super smile behind his Superman face mask.

“Darrell is just the purest soul you’ll ever meet,” Bethany Hamilton said. “He’ll remember your name the moment that he meets you, and he’ll remember your birthday, and he’ll remember everything that you ever tell him about.”

He’ll remember today, too. Bethany Hamilton is Darrell’s supervisor, and she nominated him for Pay It 4Ward.

“He actually approached me,” Hamilton said. “I’m over his department, and he wanted to spread a little more cheer to the department. It’s been a hard year for everybody, and he loves Superman. So, he really wanted to dress up as Superman for our department just to bring joy to everybody.”

Darrell is truly a super man.

Once a month, they pick a day, and only a few staff members know when Darrell transforms into character and shares his biggest super power of all – his smile.

“Every day he just smiles and says hello to everyone, and he just greets everyone with the biggest smile,” Hamilton said.

Darrell’s been a dishwasher at INTEGRIS Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid for 24 years, and today he is the one being surprised with $400 from First Fidelity Bank.

“When I read the description of the people that you all look for, he fit the part just right,” Hamilton said. “So, Darrell, you got nominated to receive $400. Is that pretty neat? I know you were wanting to get yourself a new bike, right?”

Darrell rides his bike to work most days, and his coworkers say it’s about time for a new one.

“I like working here. I love my job,” Darrell said.

Nominate someone for Pay it 4Ward! Fill out this form with as much detail as possible. Pay it 4Ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.