ADA, Okla. (KFOR) – It is getting close to the end of the school year for these kindergarteners in Ada.

A big presence in their young lives is volunteer Vauda Nell Cowen.

“There are probably not enough words to describe Mrs. Cowen, she truly has a servant’s heart. She is the kind of person you would want anybody to be. She loves to help people, ” says Cindy Brady, the principal at Ada Early Childhood Center.

Aubrey Miller with First Fidelity Bank agrees.

“Absolutely, we just love to hear stories about people that are genuinely nice and a joy to be around and that’s what Vauda is to the people of her community. Planting flowers and working with the kindergarten kids who love her. I mean, what is not to love about this story? So on behalf of First Fidelity Bank, we are excited to Pay it 4ward to Vauda for all the work that she does,” Miller said.

We head to the classroom for the big surprise.

“Hey guys! How are you?” says Kent Ogle.” I’m looking for Miss Vauda. Hi, Miss Vauda! I’m Kent from Channel 4 in Oklahoma City. Are you are having a tea party?”

“A dinosaur tea party!” says Mrs. Vauda.

“I have something exciting to tell you guys today. We have a program called Pay It 4ward at Channel 4 where people are recognized for going above and beyond for their community and especially, in this case, for their school. You have been nominated and you are this week’s winner right here in Ada,” Kent said.

“Oh my goodness! Well thank you!” says Vauda.

“Shelia nominated you this week and she is going to tell you why she nominated you,” said Kent.

“Vauda, I nominated you because you go above and beyond every day. You have a servant’s heart and you serve these kids and I know they love you. You go out and you clean off the playground equipment when it rains so they can play on the playground equipment, you plant the flowers out front before we have special guest. Channel 4 and First Fidelity Bank would like to give you $400,” says nominator Sheila Todd.

“Thank you very much! They do more for me than I do for them,” Vauda said.

“It sounds like you do a lot! Why do you do it?” asks Kent.

“Just to help out wherever I can,” Vauda said.

“She helps in the classrooms, she goes and gets teachers their lunches if they forgot their lunch that day. She goes and gets treats for the kids if they have gotten a prize for the day. She uses her own money, her own time. She just truly enjoys helping everyone out,” says Sheila.

School may be out soon but Paying it 4ward with service to others never ends.

Pay it 4ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.