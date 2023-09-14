MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – His name is Dequayon Server but he is known as ‘Chef D.’

A young entrepreneur in Moore trained at culinary school, cooking up delectable Creole and Cajun dishes and meeting a need.

“If the homeless people come to Moore, he will pass a dinner to them out the back door,” says Amanda Henry, who nominated Chef D for First Fidelity Bank’s Pay It Forward Award. “If somebody needs help if someone is low on money…he is willing to give his last dollar for somebody.”

On Sundays, Chef D also hands out 300 meals to the homeless in the metro.

And Chef D is a friend to those looking for emotional support as well.

He heard about a youngster facing some challenges and being bullied where he worked at a different restaurant. So Chef D gave him a job and became a mentor to the young man.

And what a difference it’s made.

“I’m actually like to the point to where I want to give him his own food truck,” Chef D told us. “He’s inspired a lot of people…and a lot of people like him…I love him.”

When we surprised Chef D at his restaurant with the $400 Pay It Forward Award provided by First Fidelity Bank’s Marcie Agent, the chef was in the hustle and bustle of the noon hour rush but told us it would hit him later that he won it and he would probably cry then…he did.

Dequayon Server, Chef D, serving up hot meals and Pay It Forward to go.