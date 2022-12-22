NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – There is excitement in the air at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County where Heather Shockley is among those getting gifts together for the kids. Besides her work at the club, Heather also heads up a private effort in Norman to get gifts to the less fortunate leading to her nomination for Pay it Forward.

“Leslie,thank you so much for nominating Heather”says Dana Johnson with First Fidelity Bank. “We love what she is doing in the community with the giving projects and on behalf of First Fidelity Bank I would like to present you with four hundred dollars to Pay it forward.”

“Thank you so much” says nominator Leslie Ogle. “Heather is just a whirlwind and I am just in awe of all she accomplishes.”

We head inside to surprise and honor heather.

“Hey everybody! Can I interrupt real quick? I’m Kent Ogle from Channel 4. We have a little program at Channel 4 called Pay it Forward and I’m looking for a gal named Heather Shockley. “Heather you hqve been nominated for our Pay it Forward award by your friend, Leslie Ogle, no relation by the way, and I’m going to let Leslie tell you why she nominated you for the Pay it Forward award.

“Heather, I am just blown away by your concern and generosity toward’s youth in Norman” says Leslie. “Last year we served about 28 children this year we are up to 50! We are growing! You also arrange birthday recognition, Easter baskets an back to school supplies, so on behalf of Channel 4 and First Fidelity Bank I have four hundred dollars to present you!”

“It’s my calling, I enjoy putting smiles on kids faces” says Heather. “Tell me what else you get out of it” asks Kent. “The joy, happiness” says Heather.

Teena Belcik, with the Boy’s and Girl’s club sings Heather’s praises. “Whether we are doing Valentine grams and she’s in charge of that and making sure no child gets left out of that or putting some fun decorations up in the front entry so it looks cheerful and welcoming when the kids come in. She just makes everything the way it needs to be to make the kids have a happy and fun afternoon when they get here.”

And that’s wrap for Heather Shockley! Paying it Forward, one child at a time.