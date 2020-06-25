OKC couple pays it forward to ‘Pay It Forward’ recipient

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City woman and her fiance were inspired to make a generous donation to a recent KFOR and First Fidelity Bank recipient.

In June, KFOR aired a rerun of a classic ‘Pay It Forward’ report involving volunteers at The Simple Life Center in Guthrie.

Seamstress Susan Grace has been donating her time teaching children to sew at Simple Life for months.

Grace was nominated by several of the families to receive $400 from First Fidelity Bank.

We first met Susan Grace in January when KFOR and First Fidelity Bank surprised her as she was teaching kids the lost art of sewing.

“When she saw the story, it just make perfect sense,” said John Lacy.

When Lacy’s fiance Valerie Hancock saw our ‘Pay It Forward’ report, she was touched, reminded of her mother who died last year.

Hancock grew up watching her mom sew on her Singer.

“Parting with something like that is part of me, and part of her,” said Hancock. “I look at it, and I can still see her sitting there. I just lost her last year. So, it wasn’t an easy choice, but I know it’s going to be used instead of collecting dust, so I’m happy to do it.”

Hancock reached out to KFOR and offered to donate her mother’s machine.

Lacy is donating two family sewing machines which belonged to his mother and grandmother.

“I know she would be happy to hear that,” Hancock said.

The machines are heavy; two of them were donated with a sewing table.

KFOR photojournalists Marc Dillard and Kevin Josefy helped carry the load.

“We just had some fabric donated about 10 minutes before you got here, so we’re kind of a mess, but we’re a grateful mess,” Grace said as the men unloaded the hefty donation.

The folks at The Simple Life Center will spend the next few classes getting to know their new machines.

“It’s wonderful to have this kind of community response from people who are not even from this community,” said Grace.

New life for cherished family pieces.

At Simple Life, they will be well-loved, adored and worked gently out of retirement.

The steady hum of practical projects is on the horizon because another Oklahoman was inspired to Pay it Forward.

