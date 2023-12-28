OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — “We are blessed to be a blessing to others, and I was taught that from my youth,” said Karen Hall of Oklahoma City, talking about what she learned from her family growing up in Oklahoma.

Karen is an Oklahoma City business woman. She runs Karen’s Flea Market where she sells a little bit of everything for people looking for a deal on items common and not so common.

But there’s a lot more in Karen’s heart than making a profit from her merchandise.

A Christmas toy giveaway is part of that heart of generosity.

Giving away loads of free toys donated and some purchased by Karen, to hundreds of kids who might otherwise not have much under the tree. According to her friends, it’s just Karen’s nature to help those who need a hand up in life.

One of those friends is Brenda Clauss, who nominated Karen for First Fidelity Bank’s Pay It Forward award.

“She also helps little kids when they get out of school, and they don’t have a meal and they’ll come up here and she’ll feed ’em,” Brenda told us. “And she has started a food pantry here for the homeless…they come on Wednesday and she gives out food and try’s to help anyone who comes through her doors. And she’s always got this friendly smile on her face and just a warm welcome for everyone who walks thru her doors. She’s just an amazing person.”

After receiving the $400 cash prize from First Fidelity’s Jeff Hutson, we surprised Karen at her flea market where she was busy with customers. She was overwhelmed and gracious.

“It’s a very unexpected honor, said Karen. “I don’t think that I’ve done anything special but I’m appreciative and I will definitely put this back into the community.”

Generosity rewarded and a deserving spirit who knows the value of paying it forward.

