OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – “I’ve always said everybody is about one paycheck away from being homeless,” Rochelle Wagoner said.

Hard times can hit anyone, but there are always others who are willing to help.

“This ministry is in service to people experiencing homelessness or who have such low income that they can just barely make ends meet,” Kay Bluthman said.

Inside the Quail Springs Methodist Church is where some of that help begins – planning, prepping and cooking meals. Rochelle Wagoner is one of many women who help feed the community’s hungry population.

“Our pastors and our clergy, our whole staff here depend on her to help plan meals, and prepare them, and deliver them, and serve them,” Kay Bluthman said. “She feeds some encampments around town. Downtown there is a group of about 100 to 120 people that she also cooks for once a month.”

Rochelle Wagoner, image KFOR

Kay nominated Rochelle for Pay It 4Ward.

“She’s is preparing meals to take out to the encampments, and they’ll visit about three or four sites today and take all the people their food,” Bluthman said.

“Kay, we would like to thank you for nominating Rochelle Wagoner for Pay It 4Ward,” Brad Willis of First Fidelity Bank said. “First Fidelity Bank loves participating and teaming up with KFOR

“To help sponsor the Pay It 4ward program,” Brad said. “It provides us an opportunity to reward those who make such a positive impact for others who live in our communities.”

We follow Kay Bluthman back to the church kitchen where Rochelle is working away and getting ready to load up meals to deliver.

“You’re just the best volunteer in the whole world, and you do things that no one even recognizes. Today First Fidelity and KFOR want to recognize you for Pay It 4ward, and here is $400,” Bluthman said.

“It makes my heart feel really good, because there are people out there who don’t have what I have,” Rochelle said. “That means a lot to me, to be able to provide food, clothing, hygiene products, whatever they need because they’ve hit hard times.”

But there is always someone like Rochelle willing to pay it forward to help make those hard times more bearable.

“You also have earned the admiration and respect and gratitude and appreciation of this entire church. So, thank you,” Jan Rhea said.

Rochelle donated the $400 to the church food bank fund.