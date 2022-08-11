OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – “If it wasn’t for David, we don’t know what would have happened,” Glenda Skinner-Noble said.

David Knoss will be a sophomore this year at the University of Central Oklahoma, but this summer, before classes, he is a lifeguard at Will Rogers Aquatic Center in Oklahoma City. He was on duty on one particularly scary day.

“On June 20, our child, Lee, was in the pool for swim team and had a seizure in the water, David noticed right away that Lee was in trouble and was seizing and was laying on the lane divider and saved Lee from drowning,” Glenda said.

Lee is a sophomore in high school and has had seizures before, but this time was different.

“Very scary. We’ve had seizures before, but this was our first in the water,” Glenda said. “So drowning is always a concern.”

Glenda nominated David for Pay It 4Ward.

“First Fidelity Bank loves to recognize people making a difference in the community, and this person represents what pay it forward is all about,” Neil Lloyd of First Fidelity Bank said.

We find David cooling off inside in front of fans on this 100-plus degree day. We introduce ourselves, inform him that he is a Pay It 4ward recipient, and that Glenda nominated him.

“We just want to thank you so much for saving Lee when they had the seizure in the pool a few weeks ago, and we’re very grateful that you saved her life,” Glenda said.

“So on behalf of First Fidelity Bank and Pay It Forward, I want to give you $400.”

“Thank you. That’s so sweet.”

David remembers June 20, too.

“That day I was coaching for the swim team, and I was right over there on end of that cap, and I looked over and I noticed that she was above the water kind of jolting a little bit. When I went over to ask if she was OK, she kind of fell over into the water, and I noticed that she was having a seizure. So, immediately, I got her above water and jumped in,” David said. “I just went into lifeguard mode.”

And held Lee until the seizure stopped.

“David saved Lee’s life,” Glenda said.

Nominate someone for Pay it 4Ward! Fill out this form with as much detail as possible. Pay it 4Ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.