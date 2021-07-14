Oklahoma City officials donate to Pay it 4ward recipient’s effort to keep neighborhood clean, plan to honor him at luncheon

Pay It 4ward

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A recent Pay it 4ward recipient now has the support and recognition of Oklahoma City leaders.

Donnie Wilson dedicates four hours every-other day to cleaning up his neighborhood near Northwest 39th Street.

Donnie Wilson making the community cleaner.

He has spent countless hours filling trash bags, taking those bags to dumpsters and scrubbing streets, and he does it all without want of compensation.

Donnie received the Pay it 4ward award last week for his constant dedication to keeping his part of the community clean.

Oklahoma City officials took notice of Donnie’s selflessness and desire to do good.

Mayor David Holt and other city officials donated trash bags, gloves and a trash grabber to help Donnie in his crusade against litter.

They also plan to name Donnie the city’s Volunteer of the Year at a luncheon next March.

Thanks for all your great work and generosity, Donnie!

