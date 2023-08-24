OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — “I just wanted to everyone to know the special things you guys are doing out here in a world where there is so much negative the positive has to be outlined” said Ashley Glover as she nominates Keith and Kari Hagen for a Pay It Forward from First Fidelity Bank for their annual fundraisers in Union City.

This year they gave the money they raised to Ashley’s niece London who is a battling a type of cancer.

“It just feels good to be part of something” said Keith. “You see people, and it’s not necessarily the money I don’t think, as it’s support that people know you care and it’s crazy to watch everybody come together too. I mean when it starts, and you’ve got people donating and you’ve got restaurants donating and you just walk around, and it feels good.”

Kari agreed “it’s mostly Keith. He’s probably the best guy ever! He is just such a sweet guy, and he makes us all better”.

London’s prognosis is very good in dealing with Ewing’s Sarcoma.

Last Year Kari and Keith raised money for the widows of two Union City police officers taken by covid.

Keith and Kari Hagen. Two hard working, salt of the earth Oklahomans who are Paying it Forward.

Nominate someone for Pay it 4Ward! Fill out this form with as much detail as possible. Pay it 4Ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.