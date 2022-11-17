OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – People go to the Oklahoma History Center to see the amazing exhibits and to research history.

Everyday, Laura Martin is there to help them navigate all the material.

She has been nominated for Pay it Forward by co-worker Felecia Vaughn.

“Awesome woman. She will do anything for anybody. Stranger off the street. She will hand them her shirt,” says Felecia.

An army of co-workers wanted to be there to honor Laura as the group surprised her in the research center.

“I nominated you because you are so special to me,” says Felecia. ‘You would do anything for any of us. All of us love you.”

“I don’t even know what to say,” says Laura. “Oh my goodness, I work with the best group of people. I cannot imagine working anywhere else. They are so amazing.”

