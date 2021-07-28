Oklahoma man pays it forward by providing U.S. flags to Blanchard school

BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) – “If you haven’t been out here to see 50 or 60 kids running on that field with American flags, it’s worth the time to come out here and do that. It’s amazing.”

Veteran Phil Wulz is talking about watching the Blanchard Lions before a game, right around Veterans Day, pouring out on the field with a red, white and blue patriotic pigskin parade.

The flags are courtesy of Phil.

The idea for it came from Blanchard football mom Michelle Coyle.

“I looked everywhere for flags, could not find anyone,” Michelle said. “Then, I found the Patriot Guard Riders on Facebook. I saw Phil was part of that group and lived in Bridge Creek, which is close, so I found the number [and] called him. He showed up with 75 to 80 flags, with flag poles. He put them together for us, the guys ran out with them and it was truly remarkable. And he’s done it every year since.”

Phil Wulz

Because of all he does for veterans and young people, Michelle nominated Phil for Pay It 4ward.

First Fidelity Bank’s Rebecca Delsigne gave Michelle the $400 to surprise Phil outside the Blanchard stadium.

But it was Phil who surprised us by saying he wanted to give the $400 to Blanchard High School.

Blanchard coach Jeff Craig was on hand and gratefully accepted the cash from Phil, telling Phil, “We’ll have you back out every year, every year, you can count on that.”

Veteran Phil Wulz…paying it forward the All-American way.

