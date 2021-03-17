Oklahoma moms rewarded for helping thousands book their COVID-19 shot

OKAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A dynamic duo is helping thousands of Oklahomans schedule their COVID-19 vaccination.

It has been a herculean effort for this small but mighty couple of working moms, who are the recipients of a Pay It Forward Award.

The first doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Oklahoma before Christmas.

Since that first dose, demand has been overwhelming.

The high-tech rollout has been top notch confusing for elderly Oklahomans.

“There is a lot of anxiety wrapped up in it,” said Pay It Forward nominator, Suzie Paulson.

Celina McCord and Jenny Stewart started helping family and friends late last year.

“There was a need, especially for the 65 and up population. They might not be good at technology or have a computer. They need help scheduling their appointments,” said McCord.

Jenny Stewart (left) and Celina McCord (right)

They helped Paulson book an appointment for her mother-in-law.

Then, they helped Amber Bahrenburg get a vaccine appointment.

Then, Bahrenburg helped 20 more people schedule their appointments.

“Actually, everyone we help, when we get them an appointment we ask them to pay it forward and do something kind of for someone else,” said Celina.

McCord and Stewart launched a Facebook page to help strangers book appointments.

“It has really been a blessing in the State of Oklahoma,” Bahrenburg said.

KFOR asked Mrs. Bahrenburg and her 4th grade class at Washington Irving Elementary School to help with this Pay It Forward surprise.

Mrs. Bahrenburg’s 4th grade class

Celina and Jenny logged on to talk to Mrs. Bahrenburg’s class about kindness.

KFOR’s Ali Meyer and First Fidelity Bank bombed the zoom call with the exciting news that Celina and Jenny are the winners of a $400 Pay It Forward award.

Their Facebook group, Vaccinate Our State, has grown to more than 9,000 members.

They are educating thousands of Oklahomans about how to get access to the COVID-19 shot.

“This world is new and it feels great to be able to get together safely with people who are vaccinated. It’s just changed a lot for us,” said Jenny Stewart.

“It’s really rewarding that we have found a way to help people get through this pandemic,” Celina said.

First Fidelity Bank’s Linda Bowen also joined the Zoom call.

“On behalf of First Fidelity Bank, we just want to thank you for demonstrating the Oklahoma standard of helping your neighbors and community by trying to bring us all together safely,” Bowen said. “We are proud to present you guys with $400. We just love everything you’re doing. We thank you.”

The Pay It Forward tradition runs deep in Oklahoma.

We are proud to join in this circle of kindness and help spread the word.

Nominate someone for Pay it 4Ward!

Pay It 4Ward is a program through which KFOR-TV viewers can help someone they know who could use extra cash immediately.

Each week someone will receive $400 cash because one of their friends or co-workers wants to “Pay It 4Ward.”

When nominating, make sure to include your name, daytime phone number, who you nominate and why. Please follow all the criteria when nominating.

Email all that detailed information to us for it to be considered.

payit4ward@kfor.com

Pay It 4Ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.

Click here for the rules for Pay it 4Ward

Continued Coronavirus Coverage