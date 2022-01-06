Oklahoman who goes above and beyond for others surprised with Pay It 4Ward

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two ladies enjoying a lunch together isn’t anything out of the ordinary, unless one of them is in for a big surprise.

“I’m nominating Shirley because she has done so much for the running community. She goes out of her way to take meals to people whenever they are sick and she just does it out of the kindness of her heart,” says Dana Campbell as she nominates her friend Shirley Lynes. “She doesn’t ask for anything in return and she’s done it for the running community, and she’s done it for friends and family members and I just want to make her feel special especially during this Christmas season.”

In on the surprise, First Fidelity Bank.

“I was so happy to read Shirley’s story. Just somebody that really embodies what this program is about,” says Adam Kelley, with First Fidelity Bank. “Helping those out in our community in need and just what kind of acts of servant hood and generosity. Taking care of our community members. So just as a token of our gratitude at First Fidelity Bank, it’s my honor to present her with these $400 as a token of our appreciation.”

Shirley, all smiles as she helps others.

So we quietly make our way inside a local Braums to turn this day into one Shirley will never forget.

“OK Shirley, I just want to thank you for always being there for the running community,” says Dana. “First of all, for being such a good friend to the running family and a friend to me. You were there for me last year and brought food. It wasn’t just like a bowl of soup! It was like complete meals and on behalf of the wonderful Channel 4 news crew and First Fidelity Bank, I would like to give you $400 to Pay it Forward because you do so many kind and wonderful things and you are so loved and you are such an angel to our community to the whole state. You’re just the Oklahoma standard so here were go.”

“Thanks! I’m just going to give this to random people. I’m going to find homeless and I’m going to give this to people, people in need. I’m definitely, I’m not going to keep this money. I’m going to give it away,” said Shirley.

Dana gathered some pictures of all the ways Shirley volunteers and finds ways to honor others.

“I just like doing things for other people,” says Shirley. “I don’t like people doing things for me at all so I’m really blessed to have such a good friend. I just like doing things for other people.”

“This is the nicest thing anyone has ever done to me,” she added.

Shirley plans to use her Pay it 4Ward Award to help others.

And while Shirley isn’t a runner herself, she sets the pace when it comes to acts of kindness.

“She’s always the one that’s volunteering to help out with any event, whether it’s a banquet or picking up trash or hand out waters,” says Dana. “So, they all love her. We all love her. We need more people like that in our community.”

A Pay it Forward with fast food and a side of kindness.

Shirley says, “That is so sweet to do that!”

Pay It 4Ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.