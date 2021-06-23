Pay it 4ward: Chickasha woman on a mission

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – “I follow my heart…that’s it.” That’s what Heidi Harrison, a transplant from England, says about her mission in life.

A while back she was facing her own challenges and went to her favorite fast-food restaurant to get some comfort food – a bag of burgers. But instead of eating them, she decided to give them to some folks in need. That one simple act of kindness changed her life and many others.

“I helped somebody else; it made me feel good,” Heidi says. “Two and a half years later, I’m still doing it.”

In that time, Heidi has found her life’s calling and has helped hundreds of people in and around Chickasha.

Heidi started Heidi Helping The Homeless in Chickasha. Not just the homeless but anyone in need.

She puts out special cabinets around Chickasha stuffed with food and toiletries for anyone who needs it, free of charge.

Jan Tucker has benefited from Heidi’s generosity and, now, helps Heidi keep the cabinets full, which can mean refilling them two or even three times a day when the need is greatest.

“Snow, rain, you know darkness, the pandemic, I mean, she doesn’t stop,” Jan says. “That’s unheard of nowadays.”

Heidi and Jan’s friend Janie Stapp nominated Heidi for Pay It Forward. First Fidelity Bank’s Dawnetta Moore provided the $400 cash prize, saying, “We are so thankful at First Fidelity that you nominate people that are willing to give, even when times were tough last year. And so, we want to give you $400 on behalf of First Fidelity to pay it forward to Heidi.”

We surprised Heidi at her house as she was loading up more donations to take to her food cabinets around the town.

With tears in her eyes, Heidi said, “I would like to say thank you…and even though it’s called Heidi’s Helping the Homeless, it’s not me that does everything. We have a good group of people donating and helping.”

Heidi was even awarded The Citizen of The Year by the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce. But for her, it’s about a lot more than recognition.

It’s about paying it forward.

