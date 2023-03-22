OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Metropolitan School of Dance is Oklahoma City’s first non-profit dance studio, serving metro families for 30 years.

The Executive Director is our Pay It 4ward winner this week!

On Saturdays, the second floor classrooms inside the old Douglass High School are transformed into a dance studio for kids.

Welcome to Metropolitan School of Dance.

“This company was founded on the principal that every person, every body should be able to dance, no matter their size, ethnic background, religion or anything,” said Metropolitan School of Dance board member, Terry Goforth.

Dance teaches confidence, balance and discipline.

At Metropolitan School of Dance, they do it all: ballet, tap, modern, jazz, point, hip hop and African dance.

Executive Director, Frances Pitts, writes grants so they can keep costs low.

She prepares the studio for classes, makes healthy snacks for the students and finds a way for anyone who wants to dance to join the company.

“She saw that other parents wanted to put their kids in dance but couldn’t. So, she wanted to provide and opportunity for that to happen,” said Frances’ daughter, Kamille Pitts. “In everything she does, she’s constantly making sure people can have whatever they need no matter their ability to pay.”

Goforth has served on the board of directors with Frances for years.

She sees all of the work Frances does behind the scenes.

“I absolutely love what we do here and the kids we serve,” said Frances when KFOR and First Fidelity Bank surprised her with $400. “This will go directly back to Metropolitan School of Dance.”

Dance is expensive.

At Metropolitan School of Dance, they work hard to remove every obstacle.

“We provide the leotard, the tights, the ballet skirt, jazz pants, whatever they need,” Frances said.

They do weekly lessons, a summer camp and several recitals throughout the year.

Thank you Frances, for your joyful devotion to this company tiny dancers.

